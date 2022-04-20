Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups

    The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups for another year till April 2023. 

    Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups for another year till April 2023. 

    The agreements had been signed with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango). The ceasefire agreement was 'mutually' extended to ensure lasting peace in the state with the involvement of the Naga people.

    The renewed agreement states that the ceasefire extension is subject to adherence to ceasefire ground rules as mutually agreed. Further, it said that the ceasefire ground rules would be mutually reviewed and amended with the involvement of both parties if the need arises.

    These three insurgent groups are breakaway factions of NSCN-IM and NSCN-K. 

    The government of India and NSCN-IM entered into peace in 1997 for the first time while the pact was signed with NSCN-K in 2001. But the agreement was withdrawn by the NSCN-K in 2015.

    However, it again announced a ceasefire in 2020 and initiated talks with the central government to find a permanent resolution.

    Last year too, the ceasefire was extended for a year that was ending this month. 

    In 2015, the government and NSCN-IM inked a pact on the Framework Agreement, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. Prior to this, a total of 80 rounds of talks between the government of India and the insurgent group had been held since 1997.

    Also Read: 'India has no mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh like the Chinese do'

    Also Read: 'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    Also Read: 'Punishing Muslims': Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    Roads yes but no mobile towers near LAC like the Chinese do Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin

    'India has no mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh like the Chinese do'

    Jahangirpuri violence Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act gcw

    Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act

    Allegations absolutely wrong Kerala Home Minister on Centre s claim on COVID data gcw

    'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    Recent Stories

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here's what happened next - gps

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here’s what happened next

    football 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son snt

    'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable - adt

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon