Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups

The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups for another year till April 2023.

The agreements had been signed with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango). The ceasefire agreement was 'mutually' extended to ensure lasting peace in the state with the involvement of the Naga people.

The renewed agreement states that the ceasefire extension is subject to adherence to ceasefire ground rules as mutually agreed. Further, it said that the ceasefire ground rules would be mutually reviewed and amended with the involvement of both parties if the need arises.

These three insurgent groups are breakaway factions of NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

The government of India and NSCN-IM entered into peace in 1997 for the first time while the pact was signed with NSCN-K in 2001. But the agreement was withdrawn by the NSCN-K in 2015.

However, it again announced a ceasefire in 2020 and initiated talks with the central government to find a permanent resolution.

Last year too, the ceasefire was extended for a year that was ending this month.

In 2015, the government and NSCN-IM inked a pact on the Framework Agreement, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. Prior to this, a total of 80 rounds of talks between the government of India and the insurgent group had been held since 1997.

