'India has no mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh like the Chinese do'

The Chushul Councillor has time and again raised the issues pertaining to Chinese transgression, them blocking herders to access the grazing grounds, and carrying out infrastructure projects along the LAC.

China has consistently developed infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control to serve its civilian and military interests, Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin has claimed amidst the border standoff at multiple locations in the Ladakh region since 2020.

Stanzin's statement comes in the backdrop of China installing three mobile towers in the Hot Springs area, which is very close to the LAC.

"China has installed towers in the Hot Spring area. They are massively developing their infrastructure in the area. Our concern is that we should also match up their developmental projects in our areas," Stanzin told Asianet Newsable over the phone.

He also cautioned the government on the Chinese design of infrastructural development in the region and said, "We should think about why China is doing all these things? China develops its infrastructure for dual purposes -- civilians as well as military."

On being asked about the infrastructural development on the Indian side of the LAC, Stanzin added that the government has constructed roads in the Hot Springs but there are no towers erected in the areas.

The Chushul Councillor has time and again raised the issues pertaining to Chinese transgression, them blocking herders to access the grazing grounds, and carrying out infrastructure projects along the LAC. He had been pressing the Narendra Modi government to develop the basic amenities like educational institutions, medical facilities and connectivity.

Last year, he had put forth some of the demands, including infrastructure, 4G connectivity and grazing rights before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when the latter visited Leh.

On telecom towers, Stanzin said that the government had been mulling installing mobile towers at several places but as of date there is nothing concrete update on it.

Just days ago, the Chushul councillor had taken to Twitter to post, 'After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's Hot Spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities.'

In January this year, China built a bridge across the Pangong Lake which India had expressed strong opposition to the unlawful construction of a bridge. The bridge connects the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, providing easy access to both sides for the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Also Read: 2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

Also Read: What is Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft doing Down Under?

Watch: Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars