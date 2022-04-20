'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

"Allegations that the Kerala government is withholding COVID data from the Centre are completely false. We've been submitting data since 2020 and will continue to do so in the future. It's only that we've ceased printing daily bulletins in the state and have started sending emails," Kerala Health Minister said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George accused the government of disseminating disinformation, in response to the Centre's assertion that the state was not providing daily COVID data with them. During a press conference, Kerala Health Minister showed a series of digital evidence of daily emails sent to the Centre in accordance with the approved format.

"Allegations that the Kerala government is withholding COVID data from the Centre are completely false. We've been submitting data since 2020 and will continue to do so in the future. It's only that we've ceased printing daily bulletins in the state and have started sending emails," Kerala Health Minister said.

Veena George also lambasted the administration for publicising the formal letter addressed to the state, calling it a publicity gimmick. "It was regrettable that the formal letter issued to the state was leaked to the media and given national prominence," she continued.

Previously, on April 18, the Centre requested that Kerala send updated COVID-19 data on a daily basis, noting that the state's reporting statistics after a five-day delay had distorted India's key pandemic monitoring indices such as cases, fatalities, and positive rate. Daily and attentive data reporting is crucial for gaining a meaningful picture of the pandemic situation and will aid not just in tracking and monitoring but also in establishing strategies and plans at the national, state, and district levels. Lav Agarwal, the Union Health Ministry's Join Secretary, stated in a letter to Kerala's Principal Secretary of Health Rajan N Khobragade.

Also Read | Centre blames Kerala for India's sudden Covid spike, told to report data daily

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala reported 213 deaths in a 24-hour period, with one death reported on April 17, 62 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on new Centre guidelines and Supreme Court directions, and the remaining 150 deaths reported from April 13 to 16.