Caught on camera! Amazon employee dies on stage of heart attack at friend’s wedding in Andhra (WATCH)

A man died of a heart attack while gifting at a wedding in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Vamsi, a Bengaluru-based Amazon employee, collapsed after presenting his gift and was later pronounced dead. This incident highlights the growing concern of heart attacks among young people in India.

Caught on camera amazon employee dies on stage of heart attack at friends wedding in andhra pradesh watch gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 8:53 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

A wedding celebration turned tragic in Andhra Pradesh Kurnool's district when a man died of a heart attack after he collapsed on stage while presenting his gift to his friend. Vamsi, a Bengaluru-based Amazon employee, is seen on camera greeting the couple on stage and giving them the present. For his friend's wedding, Vamsi had traveled from Bengaluru to Penumuda  village in Kurnool.

The clip opens with the groom and bride surrounded by cheering people, who can be seen opening a gift packet. Meanwhile, laughter and cheers fill the air. The festivities turn gloomy as the man dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with similar colour jeans signals with his hand for help.

According to the footage, Vamsi lost his footing as the groom started to open the present wrapping and was apprehended by those nearby. After being taken to the Dhone City Government Hospital, Vamsi was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Last week, a 31-year-old man collapsed and died from a heart attack inside Lord Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally Housing Board Colony. In recent years, there has been an increasing worry about heart attacks among young people in India.

Similarly, a groom in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack just a day before his wedding. The incident took place during a pre-wedding ceremony and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. 

Family members rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Still in disbelief, the family took him to a private hospital, but the doctors there also confirmed his death, citing a heart attack as the cause.

 

