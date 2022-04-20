'Punishing Muslims': Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Aam Aadmi Party question the 'bulldozer politics', call it attempts to spoil the peace in Dehi amid Ramzan

A day after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued a demolition order for illegal structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri in the national capital, the issue has taken a political turn with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Aam Aadmi Party questioning the 'bulldozer politics'.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared war against the poorest. 'In the name of encroachment, it is going to destroy homes in Delhi like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,' Owaisi posted on Twitter.

Owaisi also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about his stand on the matter.

'Is Kejriwal government's Public Works Department part of this 'demolition drive'? Did the people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals and cowardice?! His frequent refrain 'police are not in our control' will work this time. There is not even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. A hopeless situation,' the AIMIM leader said.

Even though Kejriwal is yet to respond, his party legislator Amanatullah Khan slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's move 'to vitiate peace in Delhi'.

The Okhla MLA said on Twitter, "BJP and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan. Using the MCD, a new order has been issued to use the bulldozer in Jahangirpuri in the name of encroachment and harassing a particular community. The atmosphere will be bad."

The BJP, however, has dismissed the claims and termed it as routine action against encroachers.

The letter, issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, had said that an anti-encroachment drive will be carried out on illegal construction in the area on April 19 or April 20 and April 21. The letter also sought the presence of 400 police personnel at the time of the demolition drive.

Even though no demolition was carried out on Tuesday, the situation remains tense in the area. Just days ago, Jahangirpuri witnessed violence after arguments over a Hanuman Jayanti procession through the area snowballed into stone-pelting and arson.

