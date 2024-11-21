'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate

A company’s controversial decision to ban sick leave and time off during its busiest season has ignited outrage among employees and netizens alike.

The notice reads, “From November 25th until December 31st, there will be a blackout on vacation days, time off, and no exceptions for calling off or taking sick days. These are our busiest days of the year, and we will need all hands on deck. Thank you.”

This rigid directive has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning the company's priorities and its disregard for employee well-being.

The post quickly went viral, sparking much intense debate around work-life balance. A user shared the post and captioned, "Christmas is for everyone, but employees."

Another user commented, "This is how you spot whether or not you’re a corpo slave."

A third user suggested, "This is just insane. If they overwork you this hard and don’t pay you enough for it you gotta switch jobs asap."

Others shared horror stories from their own workplaces, echoing similar frustrations. A Reddit user recounted how a business owner barred all time off during the summer, leading to overworked and underpaid staff constantly quitting. Ironically, the owner lamented high turnover, complaining that “nobody wants to work.”

