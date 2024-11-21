PM Modi participates in 'Ram Bhajan' during Guyana visit, video of him playing manjeera goes viral (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a moving Ram Bhajan recitation at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday, as part of his historic two-day visit to the Caribbean nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a moving Ram Bhajan recitation at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday, as part of his historic two-day visit to the Caribbean nation. In a rare and heartwarming moment, a video of the Prime Minister playing the manjeera (a traditional Indian musical instrument) during the devotional session quickly went viral, capturing the attention of millions on social media.

The event, held at the Promenade Garden, marked a significant cultural and spiritual connection between India and Guyana, underlining the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Earlier today, PM Modi, who is the first Indian head of state to visit Guyana in more than 50 years, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and shared his commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations with the Caribbean region.

During his visit, Modi emphasized India’s approach of “Democracy First, Humanity First” in global affairs, advocating for peaceful cooperation in space and maritime issues. He also spoke about the importance of the Global South uniting to create a more inclusive world order. His visit included high-level talks with Caribbean leaders, strengthening ties in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and climate resilience.

In his address at a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana, PM Modi also said India has "never moved forward with selfishness, expansionist attitude", and it has always been away from harbouring any feeling of seizing resources.

"For the world to move forward, the biggest mantra is 'Democracy First, Humanity First'. The spirit of democracy first teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone's development. Humanity First guides our decision-making. When we make Humanity First the basis of our decision-making, the results are also ones which benefit humanity," he said.

"For the world, this is not a time for conflict. It is a time to identify and eliminate the conditions that lead to conflict," he said.

"I believe that space and sea should be subjects of universal cooperation, not universal conflict," PM Modi added.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi described the relationship between India and Guyana as one rooted in "mitti" (soil), symbolizing the deep and enduring cultural bonds that have spanned over a century and a half. He emphasized that for India, every nation matters, highlighting that India views island nations not as small countries but as vast oceanic nations with significant importance.

PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to the principles of "Democracy First, Humanity First," emphasizing that India, in the spirit of being a "Vishwa Bandhu" (Global Friend), plays an active role as a first responder in times of global crisis, offering support to those in need.

