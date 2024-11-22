Kolkata Weather: Cyclone alert in 11 states; Met office issues warning
A cyclone is expected to impact 11 states, with heavy rainfall predicted starting November 25. The weather office has issued warnings
A cyclone is approaching, bringing weather changes to 11 states. The cyclone may hit land with speeds of 55 km/h
Heavy rain and storms are expected in 11 states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, starting November 25
Winter has arrived, with temperatures dropping significantly. Further cooling is expected in the coming days
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures have dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in several states
The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a further significant drop in temperature in the next few days
The Meteorological Department forecasts that temperatures may drop to 18 degrees Celsius next week after the cyclone alert is over
Winter will arrive quickly in the districts. Current temperatures in various districts are: Purulia 14.1°C, Sriniketan 15.4°C, Jhargram 16°C, Asansol 17.6°C, Bankura 18°C