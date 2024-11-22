Kolkata Weather: Cyclone alert in 11 states; Met office issues warning

A cyclone is expected to impact 11 states, with heavy rainfall predicted starting November 25. The weather office has issued warnings

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

A cyclone is approaching, bringing weather changes to 11 states. The cyclone may hit land with speeds of 55 km/h

article_image2

Heavy rain and storms are expected in 11 states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, starting November 25

article_image3

Winter has arrived, with temperatures dropping significantly. Further cooling is expected in the coming days

article_image4

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures have dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in several states

article_image5

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a further significant drop in temperature in the next few days

article_image6

The Meteorological Department forecasts that temperatures may drop to 18 degrees Celsius next week after the cyclone alert is over

article_image7

Winter will arrive quickly in the districts. Current temperatures in various districts are: Purulia 14.1°C, Sriniketan 15.4°C, Jhargram 16°C, Asansol 17.6°C, Bankura 18°C

