Kolkata Weather: Cyclone alert in 11 states; Met office issues warning

Heavy rain and storms are expected in 11 states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, starting November 25

Winter has arrived, with temperatures dropping significantly. Further cooling is expected in the coming days

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures have dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in several states

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a further significant drop in temperature in the next few days

The Meteorological Department forecasts that temperatures may drop to 18 degrees Celsius next week after the cyclone alert is over

Winter will arrive quickly in the districts. Current temperatures in various districts are: Purulia 14.1°C, Sriniketan 15.4°C, Jhargram 16°C, Asansol 17.6°C, Bankura 18°C

