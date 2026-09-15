BJP candidate for Nandigram by-poll, Hasirani Rath, said she is confident of a landslide victory with a target of 1,10,000 votes. The mother of CM Suvendu Adhikari's deceased PA filed her nomination for the October 6 election.

BJP's Nandigram Candidate Eyes Landslide Victory

BJP candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-poll, Hasirani Rath, said on Tuesday that she is confident of a landslide victory in the upcoming by-election. "My name has been announced from Nandigram. I am grateful to the party. The way Nandigram organisation and leadership have been supporting me till now and will continue to do so in the future, we hope that we will be able to reach our target of one lakh ten thousand votes in Nandigram, which we hope will be achieved by the Chief Minister," Rath said.

Notably, Hasirani Rath will fight for the high-profile Nandigram Assembly seat and Sakharav Sarkar for the Rejinagar constituency Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the deceased personal assistant of CM Adhikari, will file her nomination papers today from the Nandigram Assembly seat. Chandranath Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram late at night on May 6. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The by-elections in the two West Bengal Assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on October 6.

Cites Political History and 'Double-Engine' Government

Referring to the political history of the seat, she said, "When Trinamool was very strong, Suvendu Adhikari defeated our former Chief Minister by 1956 votes in Nandigram. The people of Nandigram have since thrown him out and established our double-engine government in Nandigram. Then, in the 2026 elections, he won by about 10,000 votes. If he had not been a candidate for two seats, if he had only been given time for Nandigram, he would have won by many, many more votes. In this election, with the help of the double engine government, we hope that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will achieve his goal and win by 1,10,000 votes."

On Son's Murder Investigation

On the investigation involving her son, Chandranath Rath, she said, "The investigation is going on, we have complete confidence in the Chief Minister. We have received the charge sheet. The Chief Minister has promised us that he will see the end of Chandra's trial and release him."

Nomination Filed with CM Adhikari Present

"We are sure about the victory in Nandigram. Victory is only a matter of time. Now those who are standing on the symbol of other parties will admit defeat to their organisations. They will admit defeat to the organisation of the BJP in Nandigram," she added.

Today, BJP candidate for Nandigram Assembly by-poll, Hasirani Rath, the mother of slain Chandranath Rath, who was the personal assistant to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, filed her nomination in the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Haldia, Purba Medinipur. CM Suvendu Adhikari was also present. (ANI)