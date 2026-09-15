Northeast Frontier Railway has completed the comprehensive rehabilitation of Guwahati's iconic Saraighat Bridge for Rs 7 crore. The work addressed major wear and tear, restoring the bridge and enhancing its long-term structural reliability.

The comprehensive rehabilitation of Guwahati's iconic Saraighat Bridge has been successfully completed, Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The Rs 7 crore rehabilitation work, which commenced on July 13, was completed on Tuesday, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Need for Comprehensive Rehabilitation

The Saraighat Bridge at Guwahati is an iconic landmark of the Indian Railways and a testament to India’s engineering excellence. It holds unparalleled historical and strategic significance for Assam and the entire Northeast region. Commissioned in 1962, the bridge has served the nation continuously for over six decades, playing a vital role in connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Over the years, the bridge had undergone considerable wear and tear. The deterioration of the upper deck slab had begun to affect the main structural members, necessitating urgent and comprehensive intervention. At this stage, routine maintenance and minor repairs were no longer adequate.

Identified Structural Issues

According to the release, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that a comprehensive rehabilitation was therefore taken up at a cost of approximately Rs. 7 crore to restore the bridge and enhance its long-term structural reliability. "The repair works commenced on 13th July, 2026, and the comprehensive rehabilitation work has now been successfully completed on 15th September, 2026," he said.

He further said that the rehabilitation work was taken up with the objective of restoring the condition of the bridge, strengthening its critical structural components, and ensuring that its structural integrity continues to meet modern load-bearing requirements and safety benchmarks. "During inspection and assessment, several areas requiring urgent attention were identified. These included a distressed Expansion Joint at the Amingaon end, distress in supporting steel members, development of structural cracks, and cavity formation in spalled concrete, resulting in ingress of water and damage to 8 out of the 11 expansion joints provided in the bridge. Multiple potholes and distressed portions were also observed on the road deck, requiring dismantling, repair through concreting, and adequate curing time. Earlier this year, pothole repairs had been undertaken on multiple occasions, particularly between January and May 2026. However, due to the limited curing time available while maintaining traffic movement, the repaired concrete surface was damaged again, particularly under the impact of heavy-loaded vehicles. This necessitated a more comprehensive and durable rehabilitation approach," the NF Railway CPRO said.

Details of the Rehabilitation Work

He also said that, as part of the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Saraighat Bridge, extensive repair and strengthening works were undertaken. "These included dismantling and repair of eight damaged expansion joints, removal and recasting of distressed portions of the concrete road deck, and detailed repair and strengthening of the underlying steel structural members. Damaged deck portions at multiple locations were systematically restored through concreting, followed by adequate curing to ensure durability, structural integrity and long-term performance of the bridge," he said.

A Landmark Restored for the Future

The rehabilitation of Saraighat Bridge is not merely a routine maintenance exercise. It represents a significant intervention towards safeguarding a critical piece of national infrastructure and ensuring its continued reliability for the people of Assam and the Northeast. The comprehensive works have addressed the distressed expansion joints, strengthened supporting structural members, and rehabilitated the road deck at multiple locations.

"The successful completion of the major rehabilitation work reflects the sustained efforts and technical expertise of the Engineering team of Indian Railways. The work has been undertaken with a clear focus on safety, structural integrity, and long-term durability. Saraighat Bridge stands as one of Assam's most historic gateways, connecting communities and facilitating the movement of people and goods across the Brahmaputra. Its comprehensive rehabilitation is an important step towards preserving this engineering landmark and ensuring that it continues to serve the region safely and reliably for decades to come," he said. (ANI)