The CBI filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Mahadev App corruption case and five more against 66 others, including kingpins Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The syndicate ran an illegal betting network from abroad, laundering money.

CBI Files Fresh Chargesheet in Corruption Case

In the corruption case linked to the Mahadev App, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused, namely Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja, and Dheeraj Ahuja, for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the IPC, the central agency said. The CBI has also filed additional evidence against the main 'kingpins' Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, and others who were charge-sheeted earlier.

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Wider Crackdown on Betting Syndicate

As per a press release by the CBI, in the other Mahadev App case, the probing agency has filed five chargesheets against 66 accused persons, which include Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with members of the Betting Syndicate Panels through whom the proceeds of crime were channelled. The chargesheets were filed for offences under the IPC and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.

According to the CBI, Mahadev App is one of the largest illegal betting syndicates unearthed in the country, run from outside Indian soil. Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal built it into a nationwide network reaching millions of users through social media platforms.

Investigation Findings and International Action

Investigation has established that the syndicate operated illegal betting panels across the country, enrolling users and running games and betting markets, generating illegal profits which were then laundered through a web of mule accounts and finally transferred the funds abroad. Part of the proceeds of crime were paid as protection money to public servants.

Investigation revealed that the promoters of Mahadev App and several of their associates have absconded few years back to West Asian countries and continue to operate this network from outside India. Red Corner Notices have already been issued against four main accused persons who have gone abroad. Action to get them declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders has also been initiated.

Further investigation is continuing to unearth the full spread of this syndicate as well as its political and bureaucratic patronage and to bring all other accused persons involved to justice. More chargesheets will be filed in future, the CBI said. (ANI)