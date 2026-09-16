A youth was killed and another injured in a stabbing in Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar. Police have launched an investigation. Separately, a 31-year-old woman was found dead in a locked room in Badarpur, with her husband's role under investigation.

Youth killed in stabbing

A youth was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after they were stabbed outside a liquor shop in the Kanhaiya Nagar area under the Keshav Puram police station in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, one of the youths succumbed to his injuries, while the other was critically wounded. The injured youth was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. The accused fled the scene immediately following the assault. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

Woman found dead, husband under scanner

Earlier, a 31-year-old woman was found dead inside a room in the Gautampuri area of Badarpur, with the role of her husband under investigation, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, a PCR call was received at about 12:15 PM on Tuesday regarding a suspected murder at Gautampuri, Badarpur. On reaching the spot, police found the woman, identified as Yashoda, deceased inside a room.

The deceased was residing in Gautampuri, Badarpur, with her husband Manoj and their five-year-old child, the DCP said.

As per preliminary enquiry, Yashoda had visited her father the previous night and returned to her room at about 11:30 PM. On Tuesday morning, the room was found locked from the outside. On suspicion, the lock was broken by the deceased's father, following which Yashoda was found lying dead inside, police said.

The DCP said the deceased's family members have been contacted and their statements are being recorded. The Crime Team has inspected the scene, and necessary forensic proceedings are being carried out."The role of the deceased’s husband, Manoj, is under investigation. All relevant aspects are being examined, and efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, said. (ANI)