13 workers were injured after a slab collapsed at an under-construction building in Gandhinagar's Kudasan area. Officials, including Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, visited the injured and confirmed that none are in critical condition.

Officials Visit Injured, Confirm Stable Condition

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, and Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketanbhai Patel arrived at the Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the building collapse incident in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Health Minister Praveen Pansheriya said that 13 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital following the incident and none of them is in critical condition. "When the accident happened in Gandhinagar, Kudasan, labourers were working; 13 people have been admitted here at the Civil Hospital. I am at the hospital myself... No patient out of the 13 is critical; all have been examined. Our team will stay here with the specialist doctor throughout the night. Our team will work here until the rescue operation is complete," he said.

Collector Confirms Rescue, Investigation to Follow

Speaking to ANI, Gandhinagar Collector and District Magistrate Ravindra Khatale said that around 15 people were trapped after a slab collapsed at the under-construction building named 'Bosky The Empire' in the Kudasan area. "Regarding the under-construction building named 'Bosky The Empire' in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, where a slab collapse trapped around 15 people, we immediately rescued everyone and sent them to the Civil Hospital. All 15 are currently stable, and there have been no reports of fatalities. Our SDRF and NDRF teams are currently on-site with plasma cutters and gas cutters, clearing the debris to ensure that no one remains trapped underneath," he said.

"Based on the information we have, all 15 people are safe and undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. We estimate that the cutting and debris-clearing operations will be completed within approximately two to three hours. Our focus so far has been entirely on rescue and rehabilitation. However, tomorrow, the Corporation's technical team will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. We currently have SDRF, NDRF, State Police, the Corporation's fire team, the fire brigade, and medical teams present on-site," Khatale added.

MLA Reiterates Focus on Medical Care

Speaking to ANI, Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketankumar Patel said that around 20 people worked at the site daily, but only 13 were present when the incident occurred. "We learned from people nearby that around 20 people worked here daily. Today, only 13 people were present. Of these, 11 were men, and two were women. They have been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Everyone is currently receiving treatment, and the entire medical team is working tirelessly, almost on a war footing. No one is in critical condition," she said.

"We have gathered details about all the patients along with Health Minister Praful Pansheriya. We visited them and inspected the treatment being provided. They are receiving excellent care, and a full team of doctors is dedicated to their treatment... No one's condition is critical. We are not currently investigating the specifics, such as the identity of the builder or who was at fault. Right now, our priority is to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care and recover fully," Patel added.

SDRF, Police Detail Rescue Operation

SDRF Deputy Commandant Sheetal Gujjar said the team reached the site within 20 minutes of the incident. "We reached here within 20 minutes. The fire brigade team also arrived shortly afterwards... We pulled out everyone trapped under the debris and rushed them to the hospital... Initially, three to four people were rescued, followed by another four or five who were able to walk out on their own after being extricated from the collapsed slab," she said.

"A total of 60 SDRF personnel have been deployed, along with four to five fire brigade teams. Additionally, we are receiving support from the Gujarat Police... There have been no casualties so far," Gujjar added.

Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said the accident took place around 9:30 PM at the Bosky The Empire scheme in the Kudasan area. "Everyone has been rescued, and there is currently no suspicion that anyone remains trapped underneath. Of the injured labourers, three have already been discharged. Ten men have minor injuries, while two have sustained more serious injuries: one has a spinal injury, and another has a fracture. Some of the workers are from Dahod, some from Madhya Pradesh, and others from Uttar Pradesh. There are three groups of workers from three different locations, and the contractor brought them in from these places," Vasamsetty added. (ANI)