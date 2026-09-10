A total of 10,936 candidates are set to contest the upcoming Village Council elections in Tripura, the State Election Commission announced. To ensure a peaceful process, the MHA has approved 74 companies of CRPF for security duties.

A total of 10,958 nomination papers were submitted for the upcoming Village Council elections in Tripura, with 10,936 candidates set to contest the polls, State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty said. The process of filing nominations concluded on September 8.

According to the State Election Commission, the number of candidates participating in the electoral contest stands at 10,936 after completion of the nomination process.

Security Beefed Up for Polls

Chakravarty also said the State Election Commission has taken steps regarding the allegations raised by opposition parties concerning the nomination-filing process. Security arrangements for the elections have also been strengthened.

The State Election Commission had sought Central forces from the state government for the conduct of the polls. Acting on the Commission's request, the state government approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for additional security deployment.

Speaking to ANI, Chakravarty said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs has subsequently approved 74 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for election-related security duties.”

The deployment of Central forces is expected to bolster security arrangements across polling areas and help ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Village Council elections. (ANI)