The DRI conducted a nationwide crackdown on wildlife trafficking, arresting 13 people in six operations. Seizures included two leopard pelts, 180 Indian Star Tortoises, pangolin scales, and tiger bones across Odisha, Bengaluru, and Meghalaya.

Continuing its intelligence-led crackdown on the illegal trafficking of protected wildlife and wildlife derivatives, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted six significant operations at different locations across the country in the last 10 days, resulting in the seizure of two leopard pelts, 180 live Indian Star Tortoises, 12 live Tokay Geckos, around 24 kg of pangolin scales and 500 grams of tiger bones.

According to an official release, thirteen persons were arrested across these six operations.

DRI's Nationwide Operations

Leopard Pelt Seized in Odisha

In an intelligence-led operation on September 7, officers of DRI in Jeypore, Koraput district, Odisha, intercepted a person and recovered one leopard pelt from his possession. Leopards are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and trade, sale, purchase, possession or transportation of their pelts or parts is prohibited. The leopard pelt and the apprehended person were handed over to the State Forest Department, Koraput, for further investigation and legal action under the Act.

180 Indian Star Tortoises Rescued in Bengaluru

In another operation on the same day, officers of DRI intercepted a person near Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 180 live Indian Star Tortoises concealed in six cloth covers. The species was identified by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) as Geochelone elegans and is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The striking star-like pattern on the shell of the Indian Star Tortoise has made it particularly attractive in the exotic pet and wildlife-collector markets, driving illegal capture and international trafficking. The 180 live tortoises were seized under the Act, and the accused was arrested.

Pangolin Scales Recovered in Meghalaya

In the third operation, officers of DRI intercepted a Bolero truck in Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya, while it was proceeding towards Mawhati. Thorough checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14.68 kg of dried Pangolin scales, packed in three carry bags. Pangolins are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are also listed in Appendix I of CITES. Pangolins are among the most heavily trafficked mammals in the world, with their scales primarily sought for use in traditional medicine in parts of Asia. The recovered pangolin scales, along with the apprehended person and the vehicle, were handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Nongpoh, Meghalaya, for further necessary action. (ANI)