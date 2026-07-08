Canada's High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, met Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, extending an invitation for a state delegation to visit Canada. They discussed strengthening trade, investment, and innovation partnerships, with a focus on major projects.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, including the Musi River Development Project, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and the proposed Future City initiative, the Chief Minister's office said in a release. Growing Canadian Investments The High Commissioner highlighted several recent developments reflecting growing Telangana-Canada footprint -- Firan Technology Group's decision to establish a manufacturing facility, CIBC's opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) -- in Hyderabad. He also noted the major investment by CPP Investments, which entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, in which CPP Investments has committed upto 1 billion Canadian dollars, it added. Telangana's Vision and Proposals The Chief Minister explained Telangana's success story in various sectors including IT, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace. He also highlighted Hyderabad's dominance in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of Fortune-500 companies.The Chief Minister also stressed on the state government's commitment to rejuvenate river Musi, as part of a larger strategy to create an alternate economy along the riverfront. He also sought Canada's support in the state's solarisation efforts and plans for promoting green economy.Elaborating on his plans to transform the state into a global knowledge hub, the CM mentioned that several top global universities were coming forward to setup campuses in Hyderabad. He pitched the idea of a group of Canadian universities establishing a multi-university campus in Hyderabad.The CM welcomed growing Canadian engagement in the state and invited Canadian companies, investors, and institutions to participate in the second edition of Telangana's Global Investors Summit, scheduled for December, as a platform to explore new business opportunities and partnerships. Canada's Response and Future Plans Speaking on this occasion, High Commissioner Cooter was all praise for Telangana's forward-looking vision and approach to job creation and development. He said the state holds massive potential with the massive talent pool availability, as per the release.Offering to extend all support in the state government's initiatives, Cooter invited the Chief Minister to visit Canada and explore further opportunities across sectors. In the coming months, a Canadian trade delegation will visit Telangana and have extensive discussions on areas like energy, urbanisation, defence and aerospace, Cooter added.Advisor and ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to CM K Ramakrishna Rao, Invest Telangana CEO B Ajith Reddy, TGIIC MD Shashanka, ITE&C Joint Secretary Anudeep Durishetty, Director of Industries Nikhil Chakravarthy also attended the meeting. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited a chief minister-led delegation to visit Canada. The two held productive discussions focused on strengthening Canada-Telangana trade, investment, and innovation partnerships.The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, including the Musi River Development Project, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and the proposed Future City initiative, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.The High Commissioner highlighted several recent developments reflecting growing Telangana-Canada footprint -- Firan Technology Group's decision to establish a manufacturing facility, CIBC's opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) -- in Hyderabad. He also noted the major investment by CPP Investments, which entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, in which CPP Investments has committed upto 1 billion Canadian dollars, it added.The Chief Minister explained Telangana's success story in various sectors including IT, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace. He also highlighted Hyderabad's dominance in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of Fortune-500 companies.The Chief Minister also stressed on the state government's commitment to rejuvenate river Musi, as part of a larger strategy to create an alternate economy along the riverfront. He also sought Canada's support in the state's solarisation efforts and plans for promoting green economy.Elaborating on his plans to transform the state into a global knowledge hub, the CM mentioned that several top global universities were coming forward to setup campuses in Hyderabad. He pitched the idea of a group of Canadian universities establishing a multi-university campus in Hyderabad.The CM welcomed growing Canadian engagement in the state and invited Canadian companies, investors, and institutions to participate in the second edition of Telangana's Global Investors Summit, scheduled for December, as a platform to explore new business opportunities and partnerships.Speaking on this occasion, High Commissioner Cooter was all praise for Telangana's forward-looking vision and approach to job creation and development. He said the state holds massive potential with the massive talent pool availability, as per the release.Offering to extend all support in the state government's initiatives, Cooter invited the Chief Minister to visit Canada and explore further opportunities across sectors. In the coming months, a Canadian trade delegation will visit Telangana and have extensive discussions on areas like energy, urbanisation, defence and aerospace, Cooter added.Advisor and ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to CM K Ramakrishna Rao, Invest Telangana CEO B Ajith Reddy, TGIIC MD Shashanka, ITE&C Joint Secretary Anudeep Durishetty, Director of Industries Nikhil Chakravarthy also attended the meeting. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source