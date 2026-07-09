The 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group met in Nagpur under India's 2026 Chairship to discuss cooperation in sustainable transport, resilience, and innovation. The meeting precedes the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting on July 11.

The 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group Senior Officials' Meeting commenced in Nagpur on Thursday under India's BRICS 2026 Chairship, bringing together senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries to advance cooperation in sustainable transport, resilience and innovation ahead of the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting on July 11.

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Strengthening Mutual Cooperation

Speaking to ANI, V Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), said the third ministerial-level working group meeting is aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation among BRICS nations across key areas of the transport sector. "This is the third Transport Working Group Ministerial-level meeting. We are making efforts to further strengthen our mutual cooperation in the transport sector. Discussions are being held on circularity and sustainability in transport construction, urban mobility, railway research, logistics framework and sustainable aviation. I hope the discussions will conclude today or tomorrow, and when the Ministers meet on July 11, we will be able to sign the agreement," Umashankar said.

He said resilience is a key element of sustainability and forms an integral part of India's BRICS 2026 theme, which also focuses on innovation and cooperation. "As the Chairship, we have the authority to select the theme. Our effort is to bring all member countries together and strengthen cooperation on these common priorities," he said.

India's Chairship and Hospitality

Highlighting India's hospitality, Umashankar said the country's tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The Guest is God) would be reflected throughout the event and expressed confidence that delegates would appreciate the hospitality extended by Nagpur.

Brazil Expresses Support for India's Priorities

Echoing similar sentiments, Lucas Godoy Barbosa, a delegate from Brazil, told ANI that member countries fully supported India's priorities under its BRICS Chairship. "We have gathered here today for the working group meetings leading up to the Ministers' Meeting on July 11 to set the priorities under India's BRICS Chairship. We have agreed on several key focus areas, including transport digitalisation, sustainable aviation fuels, circularity and mobility. We are pleased to support India in achieving these important goals during India's Chairship," Barbosa said.

He said India had effectively carried forward the work initiated during previous BRICS meetings through a series of virtual consultations and collaborative discussions on policy documents and initiatives. Barbosa said the participating countries were particularly pleased with the emphasis on sustainable aviation fuel and transport digitalisation, describing them as issues of global importance and expressing Brazil's commitment to working with India in advancing these priorities.

Upcoming Ministers' Meeting

The BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting, to be chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on July 11, is expected to adopt key outcomes aimed at strengthening transport cooperation and promoting sustainability, resilience, and future-ready mobility across BRICS member countries. (ANI)