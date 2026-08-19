Karnataka Minister B Nagendra refutes resignation demands, alleging he is being targeted for being a Dalit and a Congress member. He questioned why BJP leaders with criminal cases are not asked to resign and stated he would abide by any court verdict.

Nagendra Alleges 'Dalit' Targeting, Demands BJP Resignations

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Wednesday hit back at demands for his resignation, alleging he was being targeted because he is a Dalit and belongs to the Congress party. "There are cases against the central ministers and MP's. Why don't you demand their resignations? Today, you are targeting me because I belong to the Congress party and because I am a Dalit," Nagendra said.

Citing data, he alleged that there are "serious criminal cases against 126 people among the 326 people," including "heinous offences such as kidnapping, rape, attempt to murder and sexual assault." Nagendra named leaders from the ruling party and demanded they resign first. "For instance, there is a Chief Minister from your party, Suvendu Adhikari, against whom there are 29 cases, including serious criminal cases. Before demanding my resignation, first make those 126 people resign. Make Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resign. Make Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resign," he said. "Instead of demanding their resignations, you are targeting a Dalit--a person who has risen from the grassroots through hard work," he added.

'I Am Not a Convict': Nagendra Cites Court Relief

Defending himself, Nagendra said he had approached the courts and was granted relief. "In some cases, when people approach the courts, they return with the finding that there is nothing against them. I have also gone through the same process. I was granted relief and sent back. The court has said that I am not a convict and that there are only allegations against me," he said. "You cannot sit in the position of the judiciary and declare that I am an accused, that I am convicted, or that I have committed an offence. Where have I been convicted, sir? Under this Constitution, I have fundamental rights," he said.

The Minister further said he will accept the court verdict. "Let the cases go before the courts. If a court gives me a verdict saying that I am guilty, that I am an accused who has been convicted and that I have committed a mistake, I will accept whatever punishment is imposed on me. I will bow before the judiciary," Nagendra said.

Congress Backs Minister, Challenges BJP to Provide Proof

Nagendra has the backing of CM DK Shivakumar, whose political secretary A S Ponnanna challenged the BJP to provide proof of any allegations against the Minister. "The ED is the mouthpiece of the Centre and the BJP. How can we believe whatever they say? We trust the police officers of the Karnataka government and the CID as an investigating agency. When the investigation was handed over to the CID, Nagendra resigned immediately to allow a transparent investigation. He stayed away from the investigation, fully cooperated with the authorities, and ₹79 crore has been recovered. There are detailed records and documents regarding the remaining ₹4-5 crore as well. Not a single rupee has been lost by the Corporation. The ₹79 crore recovered has to be returned to the Valmiki Corporation as per the court's order. The money has been recovered and is lying in the accounts. Therefore, we, as the Congress party and the government, are directly challenging the BJP: If you have any evidence, bring it to the Assembly, place it before the House, discuss it and give us an opportunity to respond," he said.

BJP Continues Protest for Minister's Resignation

Earlier, BJP leaders wore black shawls to the assembly protesting the inclusion of Nagendra in the state cabinet. Over the weekend the party's leader continued a sit-in protest in Belgavi demanding his resignation. (ANI)