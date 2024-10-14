Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also target, accused had contract to kill both

The police sources said investigating officials suspect that the shooters were instructed to target both NCP leader Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique.

Mumbai Police investigating the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui conducted an ossification test of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap in which it was proved that he is not minor, official said on Monday.

Police said that the accused told during interrogation that both NCP leader Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui, according to Mumbai Police, reported news agency ANI.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place.

Also read: Pepper spray, photos, and conspiracy: How shooters took down Baba Siddique with chilling precision| Explained

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son Zeeshan's office on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. On the day of the incident, Zeeshan left the office minutes before his father's arrival.

Baba Siddique murder: Investigation so far

Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

The accused were produced before the court by the crime branch team, where Dharmaraj Kashyap’s lawyer claimed that he was a minor, an official said. A court ordered an ossification test of Kashyap on Sunday in which it was proved that he was not a minor, the official said.

He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 21, he said.

In late evening development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune. He is brother of Shubham Lonkar who is involved in the Nirmal Nagar firing case.

The brothers had hatched the conspiracy of killing Siddiqui and enlisted Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, the official said.

Latest Videos