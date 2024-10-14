Pepper spray, photos, and conspiracy: How shooters took down Baba Siddique with chilling precision| Explained

The cold-blooded killing of Baba Siddique, which has reverberated across the state, was carried out with meticulous planning, following months of detailed surveillance of Siddique’s movements.

In a shocking breach of security, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was brutally gunned down in Bandra, Mumbai despite being under Y-category protection. The cold-blooded killing, which has reverberated across the state, was carried out with meticulous planning, following months of detailed surveillance of Siddique’s movements.

The involvement of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the audacity of the hit—executed in a crowded area—has raised series concerns. The daring murder has peeled back the layers of an elaborate conspiracy that now unveils the dangerous nexus of criminals behind it.

How Baba Siddique's murder was plotted

Months of Surveillance: The accused—Dharmaraj Kashyap, Shivkumar Gautam, and Gurnail Singh—monitored Siddique's every move for months, according to police reports. The trio, who had arrived in Mumbai well in advance, conducted multiple reconnaissance trips around Siddique's residence and office. Their sinister plan was put into motion long before the attack, with the gang members spending 1.5 to 2 months in the city to perfect their plot.

The Kurla Hideout: In a telling revelation, Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious figure with a history of organized crime, allegedly bankrolled the operation. He paid the shooters Rs 50,000 upfront, with the promise of Rs 2 lakh more after the deed was done. The hitmen, it appears, were well-funded, with rent and expenses covered. They rented a room in Kurla, paying Rs 14,000 a month for their hideout as they plotted their assassination.

Deadly Execution: The killers were well-prepared. Armed with photos of Baba Siddique for identification, they executed their plan to deadly precision. Shivkumar Gautam, one of the shooters, fired six bullets at Siddique, hitting him three times, as part of the premeditated strike.

Also read: Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility, sends Salman Khan a message

Desperate Escape: Amid the chaos following the assassination, the attackers initially managed to flee, blending into the bustling Durga Puja procession nearby. The hitmen neutralized Siddique’s police guard by deploying pepper spray, incapacitating him and making their escape toward a nearby park. However, a swift police response trapped two of the suspects. Kashyap was caught attempting to scale a wall, while Singh surrendered after discarding his weapon. Gautam, the shooter, remains at large.

Security failures and Pepper Spray Attack: The assassination took place at approximately 9:30 pm, just outside the office of Siddique's son, Zeeshan. Despite having a police guard, the attackers exploited the distraction caused by nearby fireworks and the heavy crowd to launch their deadly attack. A police source from Nirmal Nagar confirmed, "Siddique had three cops as security for some time--two on day duty and one at night. He did not alert us of any threat message or call received recently. The attackers seem to have taken advantage of the firecrackers being burst and the crowd on the street."

The guard, overcome by pepper spray, was rendered helpless, allowing the hitmen to strike with impunity.

Weapons seized: During the arrest, police seized two Glock automatic pistols, four magazines loaded with 28 bullets, four mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and a bag. These findings underscore the level of planning that went into the assassination.

Underworld Ties: In a stunning twist, social media posts by Shubham Lonkar, an Akola resident previously arrested for illegal possession of firearms, linked Siddique's assassination to his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and infamous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. While unconfirmed, these allegations add another layer of intrigue to an already sinister plot.

The cold, calculated murder of Baba Siddique has not only shocked Maharashtra but has also ignited fresh debates about gang violence, security failures, and the growing audacity of organized crime.

Also read: Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

Latest Videos