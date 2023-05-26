Boost for tourism: Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village to get a new glass bridge

The Akkulam tourism village will soon have a glass bridge thanks to the overwhelming response from city dwellers and financial gains. The construction of the glass bridge is part of the second stage of the Akkulam adventure tourism project.

About 1.5 lakh people have visited the tourist town six months after it first opened, and revenue has surpassed Rs 1 crore.

The construction of the glass bridge is part of the second stage of the Akkulam adventure tourism project. The Department of Tourism has begun the initial works.

The works of the bridge utilising imported high-quality glass are planned to be completed in two phases.

PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas said, "I am happy to inform you that Glass Bridge is coming up for the first time in the state under the Department of Recreation and Tourism. The Glass Bridge is going to start at Akkulam Tourist Village, an adventure tourism center in Thiruvananthapuram district. Its initial operations have already started. ''

Along with this, Toy Train Service, Virtual Reality Zone, Pets Park and Mud Race Course will also be introduced in the Adventure Village.

Akkulam Tourist Village is jointly managed and maintained by the Thiruvananthapuram district tourism promotion council and the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Co-Operative Society (VYBeCOS).

Akkulam Tourist Village is the first adventure tourist destination in Thiruvananthapuram. The adventure includes sky cycling, a zip line, Burma bridge and a bamboo ladder among others. The Village also boasts of India's first musical fire fountain.

