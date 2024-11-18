Is someone misusing your Aadhaar? Follow THESE easy steps to find out

The Aadhaar card is essential for Indian citizens, but it's crucial to protect it from misuse. UIDAI provides tools to track Aadhaar usage and lock biometrics to prevent unauthorized access and potential fraud.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

For Indian citizens, the Aadhaar card has emerged as the main form of identity. Accessing financial services, communication connections, and government services all depend on this 12-digit unique ID. Even while this document streamlines a lot of administrative procedures, if the card is not treated carefully, it may now be misused.

Because of the data associated with it, there have been several instances in recent years when fraudsters have allegedly used stolen Aadhaar details for identity theft, financial fraud, or unauthorized service access. If taken advantage of, victims could also experience financial loss, blocked services, or legal issues as a result of actions taken in their name.

article_image2

However, how can you determine whether someone is abusing your Aadhaar? You may study the past uses of your Aadhaar number, including travel, lodging, banking, and other uses, even though you are unable to check directly. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched tools to assist users in monitoring and safeguarding their Aadhaar usage in order to enable consumers keep their Aadhaar secure and trace its usage.

To assist you keep an eye on how your Aadhaar number is being used, here is a step-by-step guide:

article_image3

To assist you keep an eye on how your Aadhaar number is being used, here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Access the myAadhaar website.
2. Click "Login With OTP" after entering your Aadhaar number and captcha code.
3. Your registered cellphone number will get an OTP. To access your account, enter it.
4. Pick the time frame you wish to examine by selecting the "Authentication History" option.
5. Examine the log for any transactions that seem strange or questionable. Report any unlawful activity you come across to UIDAI right away.

article_image4

To combat abuse, UIDAI also provides the ability to lock and unlock Aadhaar fingerprints. By locking your Aadhaar biometrics, you can prevent someone from abusing the biometric data, even if they manage to obtain your Aadhaar details.

Your Aadhaar biometrics can be locked by:
1. Go to the UIDAI's official website.
2. Go to the section under "Lock/Unlock Aadhaar."
3. Go over the instructions on the website and read the Guidelines.
4. Give the necessary details: Enter your name, PIN, captcha code, and Virtual ID (VID).
5. To get a one-time password sent to your registered cellphone number, click "Send OTP."
6. Protect Your Biometric Information: To finish the procedure and lock your Aadhaar biometrics, use the OTP.

