Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement

     

    Wild tusker 'Arikomban' was once again spotted in Rosapookandam, Kumily on Thursday at 11 pm, just 100 meters away from human settlement. The animal was reportedly driven back into the forest by firing warning shots into the sky and making noise, according to the forest authorities.

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Idukki: Wild tusker 'Arikomban' was once again spotted in Rosapookandam, Kumily on Thursday at 11 pm, just 100 metres away from human settlement.

    The animal was reportedly driven back into the forest by firing warning shots into the sky and making noise, according to the forest authorities.

    Also read: Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    The rice-eating wild tusker 'Arikomban', which was translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary returned to the Kumily town area the other day. Arikomban was spotted within a six-kilometer radius of Kumily as per the aerial distance estimation on Wednesday.

    The elephant returned to the Medakanam area where it was freed and is housed in the Periyar Tiger Sanctuary's forested area.

    The data from the tusker's GPS collar and the VHF are being monitored by the forest authorities. 

    The elephant arrived in Kerala's forest from Tamil Nadu six days ago. On Sunday, it damaged the watchers' temporary tent belonging to the Forest Department.

    Meanehile, the Special Branch of the Kerala Police is currently investigating a financial fraud involving the protection of the wild elephant Arikomban. A WhatsApp campaign purportedly raised lakhs of rupees for an online "animal lovers organization'.

    M R Ajit Kumar, the additional director general of police, is in charge of the probe. 

    The money allegedly came from the members of the WhatsApp group under the pretense of starting legal proceedings to return the animal to its natural habitat in Chinnakanal and to purchase it rice, which is one of its favourite foods. Sreejith Perumana, a social activist and lawyer, filed a complaint about this, prompting the investigation.

    Also read: Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical groundsAJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building AJR

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala anr

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical groundsAJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building AJR

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala anr

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world' vma

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon