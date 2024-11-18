'She declares War....', Nayanthara shares fierce FIRST look of her next film [PHOTO]

Nayanthara unveiled the powerful first look of her upcoming movie on the eve of her birthday amid feud with Dhanush

'Jawan' actress Nayanthara, often regarded as the 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema is embroiled in a very public feud with actor Dhanush. The issue revolves around the BTS video from their film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' which Nayanthara initially wanted to include in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy tale. The legal battle irked public interest in the Nayanthara-Dhanush saga. Her latest Instagram post has added fuel to the fire. Interestingly she is also celebrating her 40th birthday today.

In the post, Nayanthara shared the striking first look of her upcoming film, showcasing her character in a commanding stance. The tagline on the poster, "She Declares War!", has sparked speculation among fans, with many interpreting it as a possible dig at Dhanush.

The image features Nayanthara standing at the heart of what appears to be a battlefield, her back to the camera. She is dressed in a deep red sari and wields a spear, exuding a powerful and defiant aura. The dramatic backdrop, featuring blazing torches held by an army in the distance, suggests an intense conflict. Accompanying the post, she wrote, “A WAR ON THE BEASTS 🔥”. The caption led to discussions in the comments section, with many wondering if the term “beasts” symbolized her ongoing conflict with Dhanush.

Nayanthara’s Open Letter Accuses Dhanush of Legal Roadblocks

The actor recently shared an open letter addressing the controversy. Without naming Dhanush directly, she expressed her frustration over his refusal to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the inclusion of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan material in her documentary.

In the letter, she revealed that her team had spent two years attempting to secure the necessary approvals. She explained that they had eventually decided to re-edit the documentary after Dhanush declined to permit the use of songs, visuals, or even photographs from the film. Highlighting her disappointment, she accused him of consistently ignoring her requests despite multiple attempts to reach a resolution.

Nayanthara also stated that the re-edited version of the documentary had to omit significant portions because of these restrictions, leading to compromises in her creative vision. This public disclosure has intensified the speculation surrounding their strained professional relationship.

As fans eagerly await more updates on her film and documentary, the fierce imagery of her latest poster paired with her candid statements has only heightened the intrigue surrounding Nayanthara’s ongoing saga.

