'It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film 'The Sabarmati Report', which focuses on the events leading up to the Godhra train tragedy in 2002. A "fake narrative can only persist for a limited period of time," Prime Minister Modi remarked, praising the movie for "revealing the truth" behind the tragedy.

"It's good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that common people can see it," Prime Minister Modi stated, lauding the movie, which starred Ridhi Dogra, Raashii Khanna, and Vikrant Massey.

The comment was made by PM Modi in response to an X user's review of the movie. In his review, the user praised the film as a must-see and said the filmmakers had done a great job of exposing the truth about the 2002 Godhra disaster, which claimed the lives of 59 people, including women and children.

The 2002 tragedy that sparked rioting in many districts of Gujarat was the subject of the Dheeraj Sarna-directed movie. The movie, which starred Vikrant Massey, came out on November 15. In his brief assessment, the X user claimed that the creators treated the matter with great tact and decency.

On its first day of release, The Sabarmati Report brought in Rs 1.69 crore at the box office. The movie, which was directed by Dheeraj Sarna and was based on real events, came out on Friday. Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna play important parts as well. The film was first revealed in January of this year, with a May 3 release date. The release was delayed, though, first to July and then to August 2, with sources indicating a September or October release date. On November 15, the movie was eventually shown in cinemas.

