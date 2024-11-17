'It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the film 'The Sabarmati Report' for revealing the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train tragedy. He stated that a false narrative can only last for a limited time and praised the film's accessibility to the common people.

It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film 'The Sabarmati Report', which focuses on the events leading up to the Godhra train tragedy in 2002.  A "fake narrative can only persist for a limited period of time," Prime Minister Modi remarked, praising the movie for "revealing the truth" behind the tragedy.

"It's good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that common people can see it," Prime Minister Modi stated, lauding the movie, which starred Ridhi Dogra, Raashii Khanna, and Vikrant Massey.

The comment was made by PM Modi in response to an X user's review of the movie. In his review, the user praised the film as a must-see and said the filmmakers had done a great job of exposing the truth about the 2002 Godhra disaster, which claimed the lives of 59 people, including women and children.

The 2002 tragedy that sparked rioting in many districts of Gujarat was the subject of the Dheeraj Sarna-directed movie. The movie, which starred Vikrant Massey, came out on November 15. In his brief assessment, the X user claimed that the creators treated the matter with great tact and decency.

On its first day of release, The Sabarmati Report brought in Rs 1.69 crore at the box office. The movie, which was directed by Dheeraj Sarna and was based on real events, came out on Friday. Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna play important parts as well. The film was first revealed in January of this year, with a May 3 release date. The release was delayed, though, first to July and then to August 2, with sources indicating a September or October release date. On November 15, the movie was eventually shown in cinemas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

500 'Ganga Praharis' safeguard Sangam's cleanliness in Prayagraj anr

500 'Ganga Praharis' safeguard Sangam's cleanliness in Prayagraj

Arvind Kejriwal dodges question on Kailash Gahlot's resignation, passes mic to senior AAP leader anr

Arvind Kejriwal dodges question on Kailash Gahlot's resignation, passes mic to senior AAP leader [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Father saves babies from blaze, loses his own twin daughters anr

Jhansi hospital fire: Father saves babies from blaze, loses his own twin daughters

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit snt

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit

Recent Stories

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement? gcw

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement?

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others ATG

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity gcw

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon