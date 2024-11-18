Indian Army, CRPF’s top officials rush to Manipur to ensure normalcy in the state

Amid escalating unrest in Manipur, senior officials from the Indian Army and CRPF visited the state to assess the security situation and expedite peace efforts. Spear Corps GOC Lt. Gen. AS Pendharkar and CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh arrived in Imphal as Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting in Delhi.

Indian Army crpf top officials rush to manipur to ensure normalcy in the state
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 8:28 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

New Delhi: Amid a rapidly deteriorating law and order situation that is leading to violent protests and unrest in Manipur, the top officials of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited the parts of the state to take stock of prevailing security apparatus and to ensure early restoration of peace and normalcy. 

Indian Army’s Spear Corps General-Officer-Commanding Lieutenant General AS Pendharkar and CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh reached Imphal on Sunday while in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a reviewed meeting with senior security officials. On Monday, he will hold a detailed review meeting at North Block.

Lt Gen Pendharkar also visited several battalions of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles -- the Sentinels of Northeast, in Manipur and interacted with the soldiers deployed to maintain law and order situation.

In a post on X, Dimapur- headquarters Spear Corps said: “#IndianArmy, and #AssamRifles undertook flag-marches in Imphal at Sanjenthong, Khurai Lamlong Bridge, Thongju Bridge, Koirengei, Kangla Western Gate, Keishampat, Chungtham, Salam Mayai Leikai, Konthujam, Mayang Imphal, Hiyangthang, Nambol, Mantripukhri, Babupara, Wangjing, Thoubal and Lilong of Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts.”

“Security forces are undertaking all necessary steps for early restoration of peace and normalcy,” it said. 

Manipur has once again been boiling after the recovery of decomposed bodies of six persons, from a river, who were allegedly taken hostage after the Jiribam shootout. The incident led the protestors to attack the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday.

On November 14, the Union government had re-imposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in five districts. The police stations are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.
 
However, on November 17, the state cabinet urged the Union home ministry to review its decision and withdraw the re-imposition of AFSPA in six police station areas. 

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo tribal body has demanded the extension of comprehensive AFSPA to all 13 remaining police stations in Manipur's valley districts. They also demanded to withdraw the act from the hill areas, including Leimakhong.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here gcw

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies anr

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

kerala lottery results win win w 796 november 18 2024 todays winning ticket prize money anr

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-796 November 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking anr

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking

Recent Stories

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan Surpasses Narayan Murthy in Wealth RBA

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayan Murthy in wealth

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan's, Prabhas'

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon