Indian Army, CRPF’s top officials rush to Manipur to ensure normalcy in the state

Amid escalating unrest in Manipur, senior officials from the Indian Army and CRPF visited the state to assess the security situation and expedite peace efforts. Spear Corps GOC Lt. Gen. AS Pendharkar and CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh arrived in Imphal as Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting in Delhi.

New Delhi: Amid a rapidly deteriorating law and order situation that is leading to violent protests and unrest in Manipur, the top officials of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited the parts of the state to take stock of prevailing security apparatus and to ensure early restoration of peace and normalcy.

Indian Army’s Spear Corps General-Officer-Commanding Lieutenant General AS Pendharkar and CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh reached Imphal on Sunday while in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a reviewed meeting with senior security officials. On Monday, he will hold a detailed review meeting at North Block.

Lt Gen Pendharkar also visited several battalions of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles -- the Sentinels of Northeast, in Manipur and interacted with the soldiers deployed to maintain law and order situation.

In a post on X, Dimapur- headquarters Spear Corps said: “#IndianArmy, and #AssamRifles undertook flag-marches in Imphal at Sanjenthong, Khurai Lamlong Bridge, Thongju Bridge, Koirengei, Kangla Western Gate, Keishampat, Chungtham, Salam Mayai Leikai, Konthujam, Mayang Imphal, Hiyangthang, Nambol, Mantripukhri, Babupara, Wangjing, Thoubal and Lilong of Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts.”

“Security forces are undertaking all necessary steps for early restoration of peace and normalcy,” it said.

Manipur has once again been boiling after the recovery of decomposed bodies of six persons, from a river, who were allegedly taken hostage after the Jiribam shootout. The incident led the protestors to attack the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday.

On November 14, the Union government had re-imposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in five districts. The police stations are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.



However, on November 17, the state cabinet urged the Union home ministry to review its decision and withdraw the re-imposition of AFSPA in six police station areas.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo tribal body has demanded the extension of comprehensive AFSPA to all 13 remaining police stations in Manipur's valley districts. They also demanded to withdraw the act from the hill areas, including Leimakhong.

