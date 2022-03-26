Birbhum violence: CBI names 21 suspects in FIR, probe underway

The team is led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and comprises specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Manoj Malviya, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, announced on Friday that 11 arrests had been made in the case thus far.

Following the Calcutta High Court's direction that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the Birbhum violence case, a 15-member CBI team arrived at the crime scene in Rampurhat on Saturday to investigate.

Meanwhile, the CBI has listed 21 suspects in a FIR on suspicion of armed rioting under Sections 147, 148, 149, and other provisions. The team is led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and comprises specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Manoj Malviya, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, announced on Friday that 11 arrests had been made in the case thus far.

Eight people were burned to death in the Rampurhat region of West Bengal's Birbhum after a crowd reportedly set fire to houses after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to turn over case materials and accused people apprehended by the SIT to the central investigation agency. The Court also ordered the state government to install CCTV cameras for 24 hour surveillance. CCTV cameras have been put in Rampurhat's violence-affected region in accordance with this directive.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested a thorough report on the arson event from the West Bengal government. The move occurred after a nine-member delegation of West Bengal BJP MPs met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested his assistance and action against the culprits of the murder.

