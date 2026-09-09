Voting has begun for the Bikaner municipal elections. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cast his vote, hailing the 'festival of democracy' and PM Modi's leadership. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also voted, criticising the state government.

Voting for the Bikaner municipal elections has begun, with voters participating in the electoral process at polling centres across the city.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Casts Vote

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cast his vote, reaching his designated polling station at the Government Upper Primary School in Kishmidesar, part number 210. Meghwal was seen standing in a queue at the polling station and waiting for his turn to cast his vote, like other voters.

Before casting his vote, the Union minister said participating in the democratic process is both a right and a responsibility of every citizen. He said he was taking part in the “festival of democracy” by following the complete voting process. “I am participating in the festival of democracy and following the entire process. Voting is our democratic right and all voters should exercise their right,” Meghwal said.

His decision to stand in the queue and wait for his turn like an ordinary voter also became a talking point among people present at the polling station. After casting his vote, he spoke to the media and emphasised the country's growth under PM Modi, saying the Opposition only knows how to criticise. "It is a matter of pride for me that the school I studied in is where I cast my vote. This is a festival of democracy. The way development has happened under the leadership of PM Modi, every sector has witnessed development, which has resulted in our GDP growing at 7.8%. The opposition only knows how to criticise," he added.

Opposition Leader Hits Out at Govt

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, also cast his vote. Post-polling, he hit out at the current government and said the government has not done anything for people after being in power for three years. "The voters have become aware. This government has been in Rajasthan for three years now, and they still have not done anything for people. They blame the Congress for every fault. There is anger among people. This triple engine government has done nothing for people," Tikaram added. (ANI)