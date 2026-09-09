AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi demanded a four-week extension for Telangana's electoral roll revision, stating the 21-day extension is insufficient. He alleged notices were issued to people with 6+ children and many alive were wrongly marked as deceased.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded a four-week extension for the electors to file claims and objections to the deletion of names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. Owaisi visited various SIR Centres in the Karwan constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday and alleged that individuals with six or more children have been issued notices.

He said, “In the Karwan Assembly constituency, in total, 100,223 people in the constituency have received notices... The Election Commission made a decision yesterday to grant a 21-day extension. My demand to the Election Commission is that a 21-day extension is insufficient. They should extend the period by at least another four weeks.”

EC Revises Schedule

On September 7, the Election Commission revised the schedule for the SIR exercise in Telangana. According to the revised schedule, the claims and objections period will conclude on October 7, instead of September 16. The final electoral rolls will be published on November 9.

Allegations of Errors in Draft List

Further, Owaisi alleged that several individuals who are alive were marked as deceased in the draft list. “There are many individuals who are alive but are marked as deceased in the records. I am confident that by visiting the center and addressing the notice, whether it concerns anomalies or 'no mapping', your name will be successfully included in the final draft list. I find it both surprising and regrettable that the Election Commission has instituted a rule where individuals with six or more children are being issued notices," the AIMIM leader said.

He appealed to all those voters who have received a notice that they can contact the AIMIM help desk or get in touch with AIMIM leaders and workers in their area to obtain information and support.

Over 92 Lakh Notices Issued

The draft electoral rolls were released on August 17, and notices have been generated for over 92 lakh electors over discrepancies. Over 73 lakh names were excluded from the list, marked under the Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, and Dead (ASDD) categories. (ANI)