AISA President Neha Bora warned against the normalisation of violence after Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest for assaulting protestor Nishu Azad's father. She alleged political patronage for attackers, while counter-complaints were filed against Azad.

After Swatantra Bhardwaj was taken into one-day police custody in connection with an alleged assault case of Sanjay Kumar, father of protestor Nishu Azad, AISA National president Neha Bora on Sunday flagged growing normalisation of violence, cautioning people that supporting "such politics and hatred" could lead to grave consequences.

AISA President Alleges 'Double Standard' in Police Conduct

Speaking to reporters, Bora said, "Violence seems to have been normalised; anyone can attack another person as long as they have connections with those in power," referring to the viral video which purportedly shows Swatantra Bhardwaj claiming that he didn't go to jail even after "cracking open" Kumar's head due to political connections. She alleged that there has been a separate case in Delhi where "two Muslim journalists were reportedly picked up from Rekha Gupta's event and assaulted at a police station," claiming that FIRs were not being registered in such matters.

Bora further alleged a "double standard" in police conduct. "There are people who admit to violence on camera and no action is being taken against them... the police appear to follow political orders rather than the rulebook and protect those close to power. When people who commit such acts say they will face no consequences and will repeat them after release. It is a warning to every ordinary citizen who supports such politics and hatred: today they target people like Nishu; tomorrow, they can target your children," she said.

Bhardwaj Arrested in Attempt to Murder Case

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr yesterday by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was brought to Delhi. Thereafter, he was arrested in the FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to murder Sanjay Azad, who was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj and another person, Suraj.

Counter-Complaints Against Nishu Azad

Meanwhile, two advocates in the national capital registered police complaints against CJP protestor Nishu Azad and her father, as they claimed that the latter had made alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities in her social media posts. Speaking to ANI, Advocate Amita Sachdeva said, "Yesterday I came across some tweets posted by her on 'X'. They were old tweets. She used the word vaishya for goddess Maa Durga; she mocked goddess Saraswati. So yesterday I gave her a warning and asked her politely to delete these posts. You cannot insult my gods. If you want to believe them, it's your choice."

IYC Files Complaint Against Bhardwaj

Subsequently, a complaint has been filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) against Swatantra Bhardwaj, alleging that his remarks in a podcast contained hateful and provocative statements against Muslims and derogatory references to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)