Pune resident Mohini Chavan shared her struggle with mental exhaustion after two weeks of working entirely from home on an Instagram reel on September 4, 2026. Her candid post, which received 298 likes, included a "salute" to permanent WFH employees, sparking a discussion about the challenges of remote work versus a hybrid model.

Pune resident Mohini Chavan recently highlighted the mental strain of extended work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, sharing her experience in an Instagram reel that has garnered significant attention. Her post on September 4, 2026, detailed the challenges of two weeks of exclusive remote work, leading her to express a clear preference for a hybrid model.

The Instagram reel, posted by user pc_corporategirl and directly associated with Mohini Chavan, quickly resonated with many online. Chavan’s candid reflection, notably featuring the emoji string and trending hashtags like #WFH, #corporate, #hybrid, #fyp, and #reels, on the demands of prolonged remote work sparked widespread discussion regarding contemporary work setups.

A Candid Take on WFH Exhaustion

Chavan described her mental state during the two-week period as having her "brain completely fried" from the lack of external interaction. She mentioned feeling confined, stating, "It feels like I haven't really stepped outside at all. I've just been at home for the entire two weeks."

She explained that her organisation typically offers employees a two-week period of full remote work annually, supplementing a regular hybrid schedule. While beneficial for individuals visiting their hometowns, Chavan found the unchanging workload and repetitive daily routine led to deep mental exhaustion, making even weekends indistinguishable from weekdays.

Reflecting on her own intense experience, Chavan openly pondered how individuals manage permanent work-from-home setups for extended periods. She offered a heartfelt "Salute to permanent work from home employees!" for their resilience and ability to navigate such conditions.

How People Reacted

One user wrote, “Salute to me too. Doing WFH from last 5 yrs.” Another user wrote, “Then I salute to my self.”

"Saari life office ke around hai to WFH nai hoga, mai to 5 saal se kr rha hu WFH...last 6 months i tried WFO, didn't worked as i have a live at home," wrote another user.