Many regular customers of the cafe said they were shocked by the incident. While some people made jokes online, calling it 'extra protein', others were seriously worried about the cafe's hygiene standards.

A woman in Bengaluru got a nasty surprise in her food parcel from a local cafe—a live caterpillar. The customer, Anwesha Majhi, posted about the serious incident on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the food was from the Paris Panini cafe.

She shared photos and a video to back up her claim. Anwesha's post, which questioned the cafe's food safety, quickly went viral. Many people jumped into the comments section. Some said they were regular customers and were totally shocked to see this. A few tried to make light of it, with comments like 'extra protein'. But many others were quite upset and concerned about the hygiene.

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As the post blew up online, the founder of Paris Panini, Nicolas Grossemy, stepped in to apologise. He said the incident was 'completely unacceptable' and not up to their usual standards. He promised that they are doing strict checks in the kitchen and that he would personally find out what went wrong and fix it. He also asked Anwesha to message him directly to share more details.