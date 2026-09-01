Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon MSMEs to invest in R&D and leverage FTAs to become global enterprises. He stressed their role in achieving 'Viksit Bharat@2047' and the immense opportunities in the defence manufacturing sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon MSMEs to invest a portion of their turnover in Research, Development and Technology Upgradation while fostering partnerships with universities, IITs, research institutions, DRDO labs, start-ups, and large industries to evolve from mere domestic suppliers to global enterprises and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Addressing an MSME event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, he asserted that Viksit Bharat signifies a nation that is globally competitive in manufacturing, a leader in technology and innovation, and self-reliant in its strategic and economic capabilities, capable of generating ample employment opportunities for the youth, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Leveraging Global Opportunities

Emphasising on strengthening the global competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, he stated that the ongoing transformation of global supply chains and the growing demand for reliable manufacturing partners present a significant opportunity for India. He highlighted the steps being taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen India's trade partnerships with key nations, including through Free Trade Agreements with the US, UK, New Zealand, Oman, Switzerland and the European Union.

"These FTA networks open up a vast ocean of opportunities for global trade and exports for MSMEs and industries. They must fully leverage these international partnerships and trade agreements through government schemes such as Credit Guarantee Expansion and GST Rationalisation, and take Indian products to every corner of the globe. Our manufacturing vision must be guided by the principle of 'Make in India, Make for India, and Make for the World'," he said.

Government Support and Defence Sector Potential

Singh enumerated the Government's efforts towards integrating MSMEs into the formal economy and creating an enabling ecosystem for their growth, pointing out that the number of MSMEs has increased from around 4.67 crore in 2012-13 to approximately 08 crore today. "This reflects the growing depth and dynamism of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem," he said.

Highlighting the immense potential of MSMEs in defence manufacturing, Singh said initiatives such as Innovations for DeiDEX) and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) are enabling start-ups, innovators and MSMEs to develop cutting-edge solutions for the Defence Forces. He urged MSME entrepreneurs to view the sector as a gateway to technology, innovation and global business opportunities.

Key Technology Areas for MSMEs

He identified drones, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, advanced electronics, sensors, autonomous systems, advanced materials, space and quantum technologies as areas offering immense opportunities for Indian MSMEs.

Five Pillars for Global Competitiveness

Singh underlined that technology alone cannot drive growth and global competitiveness of MSMEs, as equal attention must be given to quality, skill development, technology upgradation, market access and finance. "Indian MSMEs must establish their identity in global markets through quality and reliability. The importance of these attributes is even greater in the defence sector, where the reliability of every component directly affects the operational effectiveness of the Defence Forces. The defence manufacturing ecosystem must remain committed to the principle of 'Zero Defect' and 'Zero Compromise on Quality'," he said.

He underlined the need to equip the youth with industry-relevant skills and encourage MSMEs to continuously upskill their workforce to meet the demands of modern industry. The Defence Minister further called for making advanced technologies such as digital manufacturing, automation, Artificial Intelligence and modern production methods more accessible and affordable for MSMEs. He highlighted market access as a key enabler of scale, urging greater participation of MSMEs in government procurement, the vendor ecosystems of large industries and export markets. Emphasising finance as perhaps the most critical requirement for MSME growth, he said that timely and affordable access to capital must go hand in hand with financial discipline and sound business practices. These five pillars, he said, will be essential for enabling India's MSMEs to become globally competitive and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Role of North India's MSME Sector

Singh highlighted the special significance of North India's MSME sector in India's industrial development, noting its strong presence across manufacturing, engineering, automobiles, electronics, defence, textiles, food processing and services. He said that the Defence Industrial Corridor, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, has created new opportunities for defence manufacturing, with the state emerging not merely as a large market but as an important hub of India's new manufacturing and defence ecosystem. He urged MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana to fully leverage these opportunities and evolve from being suppliers to large defence companies into technology developers, system suppliers and exporters.

He called for inspiring the country's youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, underlining that entrepreneurship is an important instrument of nation-building. He stressed the need to create greater opportunities for women & youth and develop small cities and towns as new centres of economic growth. "The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not merely a government objective but a collective aspiration, requiring joint efforts of government, industry, MSMEs, start-ups, academia and civil society. The progress of an MSME is the progress of India," he said.

Addressing the 35th Annual General Meeting of Indian Industries Association (IIA) in Greater Noida, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "...MSMEs are extending economic activity beyond cities to reach small towns and rural areas. They generate employment, equip the youth with skills, and strengthen supply chains. Furthermore, global supply chains are undergoing rapid transformation, and the world is seeking credible and reliable manufacturing partners."

"I believe there is no greater opportunity for India than this. You are likely aware that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has taken historic steps towards Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several key nations, such as the US, UK, New Zealand, Oman, and Switzerland, as well as with major global partners like the European Union. These FTA networks open up a vast ocean of opportunities for global trade and exports for our MSMEs and industries..." Singh added. (ANI)