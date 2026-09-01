Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced that the closed sugar mill in Motihari will be restarted. He also launched 145 development schemes worth Rs 285 crore for East Champaran district, including a medical college, planetarium, and other projects.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said work to restart the closed sugar mill in Motihari will begin soon, while announcing several development projects for East Champaran district. The Chief Minister announced this while inaugurating the Bapudham Mahotsav in Motihari, where he also laid the foundation stone or inaugurated 145 development schemes worth Rs 285 crore for the district.

New Projects for East Champaran

A medical college will be constructed at Bariyarpur, while construction of a planetarium in Motihari will commence soon. The Kendriya Vidyalaya, which was earlier proposed for Piprakothi, will now be constructed at Bariyarpur following public demand, the CMO said. The government will also begin construction of a 'Matsya Samriddhi' (Fisheries Prosperity) cluster and a fish processing plant in the area. To promote art and culture, an 'Atal Kala Bhavan' will be constructed in Motihari, as per the CMO.

The CMO further said that a road and drainage network, described as 'Marine Drive', will be developed along the banks of Motijheel, stretching from the Rowing Club to Chiknighat-Agarwa via the Power House, Sugar Mill, Shiva Temple and the orphanage. All major roads leading to the Areraj Temple will also be widened and strengthened, according to the CMO.

Vision for Bihar's Growth and Employment

Further, the Chief Minister said the state government is working to transform Bihar by expanding education infrastructure, improving connectivity and creating employment opportunities and announced that the government aims to provide jobs and employment to one crore people before 2030.

Choudhary, along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, attended a programme in Motihari to mark the inauguration of multiple development projects and also inaugurated the Bapudham Mahotsav.

Focus on Education and JEE/NEET Coaching

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that students from Bihar earlier had to travel to Kota for JEE and NEET preparation, but the government has now started setting up 700 centres across the state. "People used to send their children to Kota for JEE or NEET preparation. Lakhs of our children went there to study, even though the teachers were often from here. So, we decided to set up 700 centres across Bihar, and the system is now fully organised. Visit any model school, and you will see its complete infrastructure; adequate teachers are available there. Preparations for JEE and NEET have already begun," Choudhary said.

He said Bihar was witnessing changes in infrastructure, with work underway on four-lane and two-lane roads as well as airports at various locations. (ANI)