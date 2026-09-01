Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected flood-hit areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers by boat, assuring residents of assistance and directing officials to ensure relief and rescue readiness.

Officials Inspect Flood-Hit Areas

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Tuesday conducted an inspection of flood-affected areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers and reviewed arrangements for people displaced by the floods.

The officials travelled by NDRF boat from Namo Ghat and inspected several affected areas, including Salarpur, Saraiya, Konia, Pul Kohna, Dhelvaria and Sarai Mohana. They took stock of the water levels, waterlogging and the situation of residents in the affected areas.

During the inspection, the officials interacted with residents and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. They assured the people that the administration stands with them and will provide all possible assistance during the flood situation. District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure continuous monitoring of the affected areas. He said arrangements should be kept ready to shift people to safer locations whenever required and directed officials to ensure the availability of boats and other resources for relief and rescue operations. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal directed police and NDRF personnel to maintain constant vigil in flood-hit areas and ensure a prompt response to emergencies. He also appealed to people living along the riverbanks to remain cautious and follow the administration's instructions.

Relief Camp Arrangements Reviewed

The officials later visited flood relief camps at the Primary School in Salarpur and Vidya Vihar Inter College in Salarpur. They interacted with affected families staying at the camps and enquired about their problems and requirements.

The District Magistrate directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water, electricity, lighting, sanitation, hygiene, healthcare and security at the relief camps. He also stressed the need to give special attention to children, women and elderly people. He directed health teams to conduct regular check-ups and ensure the availability of essential medicines. The Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments were asked to maintain cleanliness at the camps. The DM also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at the relief camps to strengthen security arrangements. (ANI)