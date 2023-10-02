Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH

    Bengaluru celebrated the 69th Wildlife Week with a vintage car rally called the 'Wildlife Week Historical Drive.' Karnataka's Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, inaugurated the event, which showcased an array of classic cars from the 1930s to the 1980s. The rally aimed to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and brought together car enthusiasts and conservationists.
     

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Bengaluru witnessed an exciting vintage car rally as part of the Karnataka Forest Department's celebration of the 69th Wildlife Week. This unique initiative, known as the 'Wildlife Week Historical Drive,' was designed to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

    The rally featured an impressive lineup of vintage cars, including renowned brands like Jaguars, Fords, Lancias, Hillmans, Fiats, Ambassadors, Volkswagens, and many more. These classic automobiles spanned the era from 1930 to 1980.

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    The grand event received a prestigious inauguration as Karnataka's Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, officially flagged off the vintage car rally at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. This spectacular 'Vintage Vehicle Drive for Wildlife Conservation' was made possible through the collaboration of the Karnataka Forest Department and the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India.

    Batmobile and more: Surprise parade of iconic Hollywood vehicles in Bengaluru goes viral - WATCH

    While these meticulously preserved vintage cars and motorcycles celebrate Bengaluru's automotive legacy, they also shine a spotlight on the unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation. This event brings together car enthusiasts and wildlife advocates, uniting their passion for automobiles with a shared dedication to protecting our natural world.

    The theme for this year's drive is "Partnerships for wildlife conservation," a heartfelt tribute to the individuals tirelessly working to make a difference in conservation efforts. The historic vehicles embarked on their journey from the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, driving through iconic city spots before reaching the Bannergatta Nature Camp, where the rally was conducted in a vibrant celebration of both vintage automobiles and wildlife conservation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VA Supercars (@va_supercars)

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No discontent within BJP over alliance with JD-S: BS Yediyurappa

    No discontent within BJP over alliance with JD-S: BS Yediyurappa

    Bihar government releases caste-based survey report

    Bihar government releases caste-based survey report

    Congress betrayed Rajasthan PM Modi slams Ashok Gehlot govt in Chittorgarh speech

    'Congress betrayed Rajasthan, its government must go...' PM Modi in Chittorgarh

    Who is Shahnawaz, the ISIS terrorist on NIA's most wanted list

    Who is Shahnawaz, the ISIS terrorist on NIA's most wanted list?

    Kerala: Man hacks wife, mother-in-law in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Man hacks wife, mother-in-law in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather snt

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather

    Asian Games 2023: Indian skaters elated after securing surprise bronze; match best ever haul in roller sports snt

    Asian Games 2023: Indian skaters elated after securing surprise bronze; match best ever haul in roller sports

    cricket Swachh Bharat: Asian Games-bound Indian cricketers unite for cleanliness; send inspiring message - WATCH osf

    Swachh Bharat: Asian Games-bound Indian cricketers unite for cleanliness; send inspiring message - WATCH

    7 steps to achieve clear glass skin at home gcw eai

    7 steps to achieve clear glass skin at home

    No discontent within BJP over alliance with JD-S: BS Yediyurappa

    No discontent within BJP over alliance with JD-S: BS Yediyurappa

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon