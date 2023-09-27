Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Batmobile and more: Surprise parade of iconic Hollywood vehicles in Bengaluru goes viral - WATCH

    The article discusses the appearance of iconic Hollywood-inspired vehicles, including the Batmobile, in Bengaluru, potentially as part of a marketing campaign by the fintech company Cred.

    Batmobile and more: Surprise parade of iconic Hollywood vehicles in Bengaluru goes viral - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 9:25 PM IST

    In the bustling city of Bengaluru, it seems that the Bat Signal has been summoned, indicating the presence of Batman – or at the very least, the Batmobile. A recent video shared by a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, has captured the attention of Hollywood fans and automotive enthusiasts alike. In this intriguing footage, four remarkable automobiles emerge from what appears to be the garage of a corporate office located in Bengaluru's vibrant Indiranagar.

    These are no ordinary vehicles; they are the stuff of dreams for any ardent movie buff. In a grand procession, the following iconic vehicles make their appearance: first, a faithful recreation of the van from the beloved 'Scooby Doo' franchise; next, the DeLorean from the timeless 'Back To The Future' series; followed by 'Bumblebee' from the action-packed Transformers universe; and to top it all off, the unmistakable 'Batmobile,' a vehicle that requires no introduction.

    The building housing this intriguing garage bears the name 'Cred,' a fintech company renowned for its whimsical and attention-grabbing advertisements. This connection has naturally sparked speculation that these impressive cars may be part of an upcoming marketing campaign devised by the company.

    Social media users couldn't help but inject some humor into the conversation. One user humorously posted a picture of 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car,' half-jokingly anticipating its emergence from the garage next. For those unfamiliar, 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' is a 2004 Indian film centered around a car possessed by a man's spirit, seeking vengeance for his murder.

    While these vehicles are undoubtedly inspired by works of fiction, one user couldn't resist commenting on the very real and legendary traffic jams that frequently plague Bengaluru. They quipped, "What's the point of having such expensive cars when you're just going to get stuck in Bengaluru's traffic snarls?"

    Others on social media shared imaginative illustrations of a 'desi Batman' and contemplated the fate of the Batmobile should it encounter one of India's notorious speed breakers on its urban adventures.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 9:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI anr

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI

    Kejriwal residence renovation row CBI initiates preliminary enquiry AAP reacts gcw

    Kejriwal residence renovation row: CBI initiates preliminary enquiry, AAP reacts

    Kerala rain updates September 27 2023 yellow alert updates anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall for next five days; Yellow alert in various districts

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH snt

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI anr

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI

    Shimla to Manali: 7 places to visit when in Himachal Pradesh ATG EAI

    Shimla to Manali: 7 places to visit when in Himachal Pradesh

    Kejriwal residence renovation row CBI initiates preliminary enquiry AAP reacts gcw

    Kejriwal residence renovation row: CBI initiates preliminary enquiry, AAP reacts

    From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, celebrities in pastel attires for wedding festivities RKK

    Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, celebs in wedding pastel attires

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon