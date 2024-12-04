Official invite of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in as Maharashtra CM released by state govt; see pic

The official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra has been released by the state government.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a third term after a consensus was reached at a crucial BJP meeting on Wednesday, ending days of suspense after the Mahayuti alliance stormed back to power in India's financial capital. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar.

Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at its meeting, paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis' name was finalised for the top post at the BJP's core committee meet held here ahead of the legislature party meeting, sources said, news agency PTI reported.

Leaders of the Mahayuti coalition will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form government, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis met caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, 'Varsha,' here, the first in-person meeting since their discussions in Delhi last week for government formation.

Preparations were on in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, which will be attended by PM Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters.

Several Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

