Central govt allocates Rs 2100 crore for Mahakumbh 2025, first installment released

The Central Government has allocated Rs 2100 crore for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, releasing Rs 1050 crore as the first installment. Uttar Pradesh has committed Rs 5435 crore for infrastructure and development projects, focusing on safety, accessibility, digital integration, and environmental sustainability for the event.

First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

In a significant boost for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, the Central Government has approved a special grant of Rs 2100 crore for the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The Centre has already released the first installment of Rs 1050 crore to ensure the successful and safe organization of this grand event.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has committed over Rs 5435 crore for the Mahakumbh preparations, spanning 421 projects aimed at creating a world-class event. To date, Rs 3461.99 crore has been allocated for implementation, while Rs 1636 crore has been earmarked for 125 projects across various departments, including Public Works, Housing, Tourism, and Irrigation.

Key projects include infrastructure upgrades, such as road construction, railway overbridges, riverbank erosion control, and riverfront beautification. Prayagraj is also being transformed into a smart city, with IT-based monitoring systems and clean water facilities for pilgrims. The Swachh Bharat Mission and the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation are working on advanced sanitation systems, including solid waste management and sewage treatment.

Mahakumbh 2025 will feature several innovative projects, including the creation of a Digital Kumbh Museum and a tourism circuit connecting major religious sites such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot. The event will focus on creating a Divine, Grand, Swachh, Surakshit (Safe), Sugam (Accessible), Digital, and Green Mahakumbh, ensuring a spiritually enriching and environmentally sustainable experience for millions of devotees and tourists.

