Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations

     The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled trains between India and Bangladesh amid massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days. Authorities from the Indian Railways said that the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express and Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna have been cancelled.

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    The ripples of tensions in Bangladesh were felt in India on Monday as the latter suspended all train services after embattled prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled, bringing a turbulent end to the past few days’ raging protests that took the country by storm. The five-day-a-week Maitri Express service between Kolkata and Dhaka, which has been suspended for the previous fifteen days, will continue to be cancelled. In a similar vein, the two-day-per-week Bandhan Express service between Kolkata and Khulna would be discontinued permanently.

    Protests in Bangladesh that began as student-led demonstrations against government hiring rules in July culminated Monday in the prime minister fleeing and the military announcing it would form an interim government. At least 300 people were killed in more than a month of deadly protests that ended the autocratic rule of 76-year-old Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon air base after resigning as PM, likely to head to London

    At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew. 

    Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

    Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Meanwhile,  Bangladesh’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Monday he would “form an interim government” after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests. “I am taking full responsibility,” the general said, dressed in military fatigues and cap, although it was not immediately clear if he would head a caretaker government. 

    “The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed — it is time to stop the violence,” he added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) AJR

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed RKK

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000? gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns RKK

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon