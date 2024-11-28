Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee backs ISKCON's cause, says 'we don't want any religion harmed'

The monk's arrest on sedition charges has sparked unrest among Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh, who have taken to the streets demanding his release. Many protests have reportedly faced violent crackdowns, with allegations of police brutality and attacks by Islamist hardliners further exacerbating tensions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 28) addressed the Bangladesh issue in the Legislative Assembly, expressing concern over the safety of religious minorities in the neighboring country. Speaking on the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), CM Mamata said, "We do not want any religion to be harmed. I have spoken to ISKCON here. Since this is a matter of another country, the Central government should take relevant action on this. We are with them (the Central government) on this issue."

Das has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of Bengali Hindus, highlighting the persecution faced by the minority community in Bangladesh, particularly since the change in regime that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

India has expressed concerns over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, with the Ministry of External Affairs stressing the importance of protecting minority rights. In response, Bangladeshi authorities have reiterated their commitment to upholding religious freedoms.

