    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon air base after resigning as PM, likely to head to London

    Sheikh Hasina's C-130 transport aircraft landed at Hindon Air Base and was parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position on Monday, amidst unprecedented anti-government protests that have severely destabilized the country. According to a PTI report, Hasina is traveling to London via India in a Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft, with a planned stopover at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

    Hasina's C-130 transport aircraft landed at Hindon Air Base and was parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars. The movement of the aircraft was closely monitored by Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to its landing at the base.

    New Delhi has reportedly granted safe passage through its airspace for Hasina’s aircraft, following a formal request from Dhaka. It is currently unclear whether Hasina will continue her journey to London on the same military aircraft or switch to another plane once she departs India.

    In Dhaka, the resignation of Sheikh Hasina was announced by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, who has also declared the formation of an interim government. In a televised address, General Zaman reassured the nation that he would take responsibility for maintaining law and order and called for cooperation from all political leaders.

    The resignation of Hasina comes in the wake of escalating protests that have resulted in over 100 deaths in the past two days. The unrest, which initially erupted over a controversial job quota scheme, has evolved into widespread anti-government agitation. The scheme, designed to allocate 30 percent of civil service jobs to the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war, faced severe backlash from the public and students, fueling the ongoing violence.

