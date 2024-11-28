'Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested

Experts believe that the ease of making such threats, combined with the heightened public profile of political and entertainment figures, highlights the need for stronger deterrence and mental health awareness initiatives.

Mumbai Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for making a disturbing threat against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call, received by the Mumbai Police control room, included claims of a planned assassination. The caller alleged that she possessed a weapon and was prepared to carry out the attack.

Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, and the suspect was tracked and arrested. Preliminary findings suggest the woman may be mentally unstable. However, officials stressed that standard investigative protocols are being followed to confirm the authenticity of her claims and assess the potential threat.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation and adhering to all procedural requirements to ensure there is no compromise on security," a senior police official said.

This incident is part of a concerning trend of threats targeting prominent leaders in India. Earlier this month, on November 3, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In that case, too, the accused made alarming claims, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

The rising frequency of such incidents has raised alarm bells about the security of high-profile individuals. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also faced a string of death threats. On October 30, the actor received a demand for Rs 2 crore, which led to Mumbai Police registering an FIR against an unidentified individual.

Experts believe that the ease of making such threats, combined with the heightened public profile of political and entertainment figures, highlights the need for stronger deterrence and mental health awareness initiatives.

Meanwhile, security measures for Prime Minister Modi and other key leaders have been tightened in light of the recent incidents. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's arrest and are working to determine whether the threat was credible or a manifestation of personal instability.

