A three-member committee led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop has been formed to investigate alleged embezzlement of Badrinath Dham Temple donations. The panel will propose transparency measures after hearing all concerned parties.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Friday said that a three-member committee including himself along with Sandeep Tiwari, Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance), Office of the Director General, Medical and Health Department will oversee the Badrinath Dham Temple donations irregularities by hearing perspectives of various concerned parties including the complainants before submitting a report.

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Speaking to ANI, he said that the committee headed by Swaroop will propose suggestions on how to streamline the system and ensure that it remains free from controversy and transparent. "The government has constituted a committee. I have been appointed as its chairperson, alongside two other members: Sandeep Tiwari and Jagat Singh Chauhan. This three-member committee will investigate the matter and propose suggestions on how to streamline the system, ensuring it remains transparent and free from controversy. Our team will soon contact the relevant individuals, including complainants and other concerned parties, to hear their perspectives before submitting a report to the government," he said.

Government Constitutes High-Level Committee

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Government constituted a three-member high-level committee on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Badrinath Dham Temple donations.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday responded strongly to the ongoing controversy, saying "crime is a heinous sin, akin to cow slaughter." He reiterated that no guilty person would be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

Details of the Allegations

The allegations stem from an incident on July 2, during the counting of offerings from the Thali Bhent (donation plate). A preliminary inquiry by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) established that temple funds were surreptitiously removed from the donation counting centre during a 30-minute window between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The FIR was lodged at the Badrinath Police Station under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint, filed by the BKTC, accused Nautiyal of unlawfully misappropriating temple funds for personal gain.

In view of these findings, and to ensure a fair, transparent and impartial investigation, BKTC has placed Pramod Nautiyal under suspension with immediate effect. (ANI)