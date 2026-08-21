An audio clip of fugitive Zeeshan Akhtar, accused in the Baba Siddique murder, has surfaced. Akhtar issues a death threat to the slain NCP leader's son, Zeeshan Siddique, and alleges his father had links with the underworld and Dawood Ibrahim.

Audio Clip with Death Threat Surfaces

An audio clip, purportedly featuring fugitive accused Zeeshan Akhtar, has surfaced on social media, containing serious allegations against the slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique and a direct death threat to his son, Zeeshan Siddique. In the unverified recording, the individual identified as Akhtar issued a chilling warning to Zeeshan Siddique, claiming that police security would be ineffective in preventing a potential attack. Akhtar allegedly threatened Zeeshan Siddique, saying that he would not be able to find out where he was and would not know when he could be killed. He also allegedly claims that he would not stop until he targeted Zeeshan Siddique despite the police protection and his alleged visits to Dubai.

Allegations of Underworld Links

Akhtar further claims that the former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique had the support of the underworld. He allegedly states that Baba Siddique had links with Dawood Ibrahim and asserts that he himself is "not worse than" the underworld don. Akhtar also raised allegations regarding a madrasa in Maharashtra, claiming that Baba Siddique had assisted in its occupation and that Akhtar himself had been a student there. Additionally, he accused Zeeshan Siddique of using the Bandra Police to circulate "false reports" that he had fled to Pakistan. The allegations made in the purported audio could not be independently verified.

Investigation into Siddique's Murder

Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area in October 2024. The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

The investigation into the high-profile murder had previously pointed toward the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Zeeshan Akhtar being named as a key fugitive accused in the case. The Mumbai Police investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has also revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, who was arrested in Punjab, allegedly used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including Anmol Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi's son), police said. Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot allegedly orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi. The murder was carried out by three shooters, Gurmel Singh, Dharmaraj, and Shivkumar.

Accused's Role and Criminal Past

Additionally, links to the murder case also surfaced in Jalandhar. Reports indicated that a fourth accused, identified as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar from the village of Shakar in Nakodar, Punjab, was involved. According to police, Akhtar was arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police in 2022 for organised crime, murder, and robbery. It is believed that Akhtar was directing the three shooters from outside. He provided them with information about Siddique's location at the time of the shooting, and he also assisted with logistical support, including arranging rental rooms. Police sources from Punjab revealed that Akhtar had been imprisoned in Patiala Jail, where he reportedly connected with the Lawrence gang. He was released from jail on June 7, 2024 and subsequently became involved with the gang. (ANI)