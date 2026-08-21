A German Shepherd chased away a leopard that was spotted in a Rajsamand colony. The incident was captured on CCTV. Forest officials are monitoring the area.

A German Shepherd dog chased away a leopard in Rajsamand city on Thursday morning. The leopard had been sitting on the verandah of an empty house in Mahavir Nagar Colony when it was spotted by a neighbour.

Sudha Singh Bhati, who lives next door, opened her door in the morning and saw the leopard. She raised an alarm, and people from the vicinity gathered. Hearing the noise, the leopard jumped from the verandah onto the road.

Leopard was sitting on the verandah of an empty house when it was spotted

During this, Bhanwar Singh Chundawat's German Shepherd dog went after the leopard. The leopard then ran towards the bushes of Taledi Nala.

The forest department team reached the spot and started a search operation. The team is continuously monitoring the area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the colony.

The forest department has appealed to residents of Mahavir Nagar and surrounding areas to exercise caution.

No injuries were reported.