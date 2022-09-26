Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto, taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here

    The minister has approved the recommendations of the revision committee and directed officials in his department to prepare a cabinet note for government approval. The law and planning departments have submitted revision suggestions, which the finance department is reviewing.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Auto and taxi fares in the national capital are likely to rise soon. The recommendations of a fare revision committee, which recommended an increase in the base fare, were approved by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The cabinet will make a final decision on this matter soon.

    According to the committee's recommendation, the base fare for autorickshaws will be increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30 for 1.5 kilometres. Following that, each kilometre will cost Rs 11. The additional charge for three-wheelers is now Rs 9.50.

    The revised base fare for taxis is Rs 40, now Rs 25 for 2 kilometres. The non-AC cab fare per kilometre will rise to Rs 17 from Rs 14. It will rise from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC taxis.

    The waiting and luggage fees remain unchanged at 75 paise per minute and Rs 7.5 for additional luggage, respectively. The additional night charge is 25 per cent of the metre reading.

    Following years of continuous union demands, the Delhi government formed a committee in April to consider fare revision in Delhi. The committee, comprised of transportation department officials, auto and taxi union representatives, and commuter members, submitted its report to the government in May this year. The most recent fare increase occurred in 2019.

    The cabinet is expected to approve the revisions with no significant changes.

