Delhi auto, taxi drivers to go on strike today amid rising fuel prices

Commuters in Delhi may experience difficulties since numerous unions of auto, taxi, and small bus drivers have chosen to strike on Monday. Unions have been calling for fee increases and a reduction in CNG pricing.

Despite the Delhi government's announcement to create a committee to study fare modification in a timely manner, the unions have declined to launch a walkout.

"We have chosen to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday due to the government's failure to assist us by lowering fuel costs and modifying tariffs," said Kamaljeet Gill, President of the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, stated that the "extraordinary" increase in CNG pricing has taken a toll on auto and taxi drivers.

"We are aware that the Delhi government is organising a committee, but we want immediate solutions to our concerns, which are not in sight." "We are requesting that the government (both the Centre and Delhi) grant a Rs 35 per kilogramme rebate on CNG pricing," he added.

Hundreds of auto, taxi, and cab drivers recently protested outside the Delhi Secretariat, asking that CNG rates be subsidised. "We cannot continue to operate our automobiles and taxis at a loss on a daily basis as CNG costs skyrocket. This is a symbolic protest against the price increase," Soni said. The group wants that CNG be subsidised, that tariffs be regulated by the government, and that the fee given to aggregators be fixed at 10%.

The city's public transportation system is supplemented by over 90,000 vehicles and over 80,000 licenced taxis.