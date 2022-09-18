Onam Bumper Lottery: Autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore prize

Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram, bought the lottery ticket costing Rs 500 from Pazhavangadi on Saturday evening, a day before the draw. Even though Anoop won the lottery worth Rs 25 crore, he would get around Rs 15.75 crore.

Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, is the winner of the state lottery department's Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery worth Rs 25 crore. His winning ticket -- number TJ-750605 -- came up during the draw, which happened on Sunday afternoon.

An autorickshaw driver by profession, Anoop bought the lottery ticket costing Rs 500 from Pazhavangadi on Saturday evening, a day before the draw. This is the highest-ever state lottery win. Even though Anoop won the lottery worth Rs 25 crore, he would get around Rs 15.75 crore.

Speaking to media persons, Anoop said he was undecided about what to do with the prize money as he never expected that luck would favour him. The autorickshaw driver said he had take Rs 50 from his son's piggy-bank to buy the ticket at the last minute.

While Rs 2.5 crore will be handed over to the agent who sold the winning ticket to Anoop, the remaining will be deducted as tax. Through Anoop, one more person will become a millionaire. The ticket was sold at Bhagwati Lottery Agency's Pazhavangadi branch.

Meanwhile, a ticket sold in Kottayam won the second prize of Rs 5 crore. The winning ticket -- TG 270912 -- was sold by a trader named Pappachan, who had bought and sold ten tickets from another ticket agency.

Terms and Conditions for Lottery

* As soon as the ticket is purchased, one should put one's name, signature and address on the other side of the ticket.

* Ten per cent commission from the prize money of 1st to 4th prize tickets and consolation prize tickets will be given by the agency to the person who sold the said tickets. Ten per cent of the prize money for the 5th to 8th prize tickets will be given from the government fund as a gift to the agent who sold the said ticket.

* Prize-eligible tickets must be presented within 30 days of the prize-eligible draw date. First to third prize winners can claim the prize money by presenting the tickets in person or through nationalized/scheduled banks along with necessary documents at the lottery office. Prize money can be claimed by presenting the prize tickets up to Rs 1 lakh at local lottery offices.

* Self-attested copy of the prize-winning ticket with signature and address of the prize winner. Two passport size photographs attested by a gazetted officer, PAN card, self-attested copy of photo ID and Aadhaar card proving the address on the ticket, a receipt with signature, name, address, phone number of the prize winner and one rupee stamp, bank account number IFC code of the prize winner along with a self-attested copy of pass book should be produced along with the ticket.

* Prize will be rejected for tampered or damaged tickets. Only one prize is allowed for the highest number obtained per ticket. Statutory income tax and related taxes will be deducted from the prize money.

* Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be redeemed in cash at any lottery stall in the state.