Union Minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed Sanjay Raut's MP 'poaching' allegations as baseless, demanding proof. He stated MPs are joining the NDA due to faith in PM Modi and also addressed the NEET leak and Gujarat farmers' issues.

Athawale Rejects 'Poaching' Allegations

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, held a press conference in Rajkot on Thursday, where he firmly rejected allegations of "poaching" opposition lawmakers. Addressing the accusations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding the alleged purchase of MPs, Athawale termed the claims as entirely devoid of truth.

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Responding to the claims of financial inducement, Athawale challenged the opposition to bring forward evidence. "There is zero substance in Sanjay Raut's allegations. If he has proof of any financial transactions, he should present it. Making baseless claims does not hold water," the Minister asserted. He maintained that MPs from the Shiv Sena and other opposition factions are joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) voluntarily, motivated by their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Comments on International Affairs and Fuel Prices

On the international front, the Minister discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. While welcoming signs of de-escalation, he cautioned against complacency regarding Israel's future military strategy. "While it is a positive development that the conflict appears to be ending, we must remain vigilant. Continued aggression could lead to broader global issues," he remarked. Athawale added that as geopolitical tensions stabilise, there is a strong possibility of a reduction in domestic petrol and diesel prices, which would provide significant relief to the public.

Addresses Local and National Issues

Addressing local developments in Gujarat, the Minister took a proactive stance on the ongoing farmers' protests. He assured that he would personally coordinate with the Union Power Ministry and the Adani Group to resolve the impasse and ensure that affected farmers receive appropriate and timely compensation.

Condemns NEET Exam Paper Leak

Furthermore, Athawale expressed strong disapproval regarding the recent NEET examination paper leak. "Describing the incident as highly unfortunate, he emphasised that the integrity of competitive exams is paramount and that the government is committed to ensuring that such lapses do not threaten the future of students", he said.

The Union Minister concluded his address by briefly reiterating his stance on the issue of 'love jihad,' advocating for the strict enforcement of existing legal frameworks to uphold social harmony and justice.

'Operation Tiger' Buzz in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is currently witnessing a buzz over "Operation Tiger" - the speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. (ANI)